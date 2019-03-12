Previously Announced ‘Doctor Doom’ Movie’s Fate Still Undecided

Once upon a time, Fargo scribe Noah Hawley was set to craft Doctor Doom, a feature-length film about the benevolent Latverian dictator. With Disney’s acquisition of Fox set to close next week, the future of the movie remains in limbo, though Hawley admits the film isn’t dead just quite yet.

According to Hawley, Doctor Doom is still in a state of perpetual uncertainty. Talking with THR at South by Southwest, Hawley revealed that he had previously spoken with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about the project. Hawley says the producer asked if he was still working on the film’s script to which Hawley asked if he should still be working on it.

With Fox owning the live-action rights of the Fantastic Four characters — which includes Victor von Doom — there’s some confusion on whether or not Marvel Studios will continue with Hawley’s project now that they’ll own the rights once the Disney/Fox deal closes.

Hawley first announced the project at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 prior to any talk of Disney going after 21st Century Fox in an acquisition. He reportedly finished the film’s script in 2018, a movie he calls a “geopolitical thriller.”

The filmmaker described his plot for the movie at his SXSW panel, saying it begins with Doom encasing all of Latveria inside a dome. He’d then invite a female journalist to the fictional European country to act as his spokesperson/ambassador to the world.

Should Feige and Marvel Studios use Hawley’s Doctor Doom script, it’d appear par for the course for the production house. The studio typically takes an unconventional approach to the production of their movies and with three Fantastic Four movies already in existence — the last which is widely regarded as one of the worst superhero movies ever made — Marvel Studios could choose to introduce Doom first and the Fantastic Four at a much later date.

