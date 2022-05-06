Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Xochitl Gomez Teases Future Young Avengers Team-Ups

✖

At this given rate, it appears the Marvel Cinematic Universe is barreling toward an inevitable Young Avengers property. The Maximoff twins were introduced in WandaVision, and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) was brought to the masses during the events of Hawkeye. That's not to forget Jack Veal's portrayal of Kid Loki in the Disney+ series featuring the eponymous Asgardian trickster. Now, Xochitl Gomez will soon make her grand Marvel entrance as America Chavez, another member of the beloved team. If Gomez gets her way, the team-up won't be too far in the distance.

"Of course Kate Bishop and I think Loki because I want to see how that can pan out," Gomez told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis during the press tour of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Fans have long speculated about a potential Young Avengers property since Disney+ began introducing its member characters left and right. According to Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran, however, it's yet to be seen what direction the teases can go.

"I love her character, and I think our biggest focus is making sure she comes off in the right way in this project," Tran told Inverse about Hawkeye keeping the focus on Kate Bishop. "Then, we'll see how it goes. I mean, if we land her in a great way and she's well-perceived by everybody, who knows what the future can hold? She's an amazing character. I really do think she shines in this story. And I hope everybody sees that as well."

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!