Patrick Stewart Confirms Professor X Return With Doctor Strange 2 Red Carpet Appearance

✖

If you had any remaining doubts about Patrick Stewart's return to the land of Marvel stories, you can now rest easy. Tuesday, the actor himself shared a photo from the red carpet premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film that simultaneously serves as the character's Marvel return as Charles Xavier and debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Made a cameo appearance at last night's #DoctorStrange premiere," Stewart tweeted alongside a red carpet photo.

Made a cameo appearance at last night’s #DoctorStrange premiere. pic.twitter.com/0uJbmE46QN — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) May 3, 2022

Though he wasn't in the initial teaser for the film, Stewart's Charles Xavier could be heard speaking in the first full trailer for the film and Disney confirmed his return shortly thereafter. In subsequent marketing, the House of Mouse even included the character's floating wheelchair a version of the character used in X-Men: The Animated Series.

Stewart himself confirmed his return in February after being inundated with questions regarding a potential cameo.

"Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful, and perhaps feel a little insecure," Stewart told Jake's Takes of a potential meeting between the telepathic mutant and Cumberbatch's sorcerer. "Because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard."

"I actually didn't recognize my own voice. It sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don't know," he added with a laugh. "I was astonished — and all they saw was the back of my shoulder and I think my earlobe, nothing else — that there would have been so many connections made. But it pleased me [to see the reactions]."

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!