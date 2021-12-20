Doctor Strange 2 Original Director Scott Derrickson Comments on Character’s Role in the MCU

At one point, Scott Derrickson was set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. One thing led to another, however, and Derrickson departed from the project, ultimately being replaced by Sam Raimi. Even then, Derrickson’s taking in whatever MCU projects he can see, and he’s proud his Strange vision is still standing strong in other projects from Marvel Studios.

Late Sunday night, the helmer tweeted he was happy his Strange look continued to “permeate” the world’s biggest entertainment franchise. “Genuniely happy to see the visual language of Doctor Strange permeating the ongoing MCU,” Derrickson tweeted.

Genuinely happy to see the visual language of Doctor Strange permeating the ongoing MCU. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) December 20, 2021

Derrickson left Strange 2 due to creative differences between him and Marvel Studios, a statement the parties jointly released. Derrickson had pledged to make the MCU’s first scary film.

“If I’m gonna do it, it has to go into the territory that drew me into the Doctor Strange comics in the first place, which is how they dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific, and we’re gonna make the first scary MCU film,” Derrickson said at Comic-Con in 2019.

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in [Raiders of the Lost Ark] that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” Feige later clarified during a recent Q&A hosted by the New York Film Academy. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022.