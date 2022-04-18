New Doctor Strange 2 TV Spot Teases “Mind-Bending” Madness of Marvel’s Multiverse

A new TV spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released, and t teases the “mind-bending” madness that is waiting out there in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. The latest Doctor Strange 2 footage certainly does hint at how many crazy and/or freaky surprises director Sam Raimi and Marvel Studios have in store for fans, showing us things we’ve already seen like “Evil Strange” (with third eye), Mordo, demonic creatures – and of course, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as both “Evil Scarlet Witch” and “Zombie Wanda!”

Indeed, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to give Spider-Man: Now Way Home a run for its money when it comes to the spectacle of crazy cameos. Getting multiple versions of Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch is only the start of things; Marvel fan theories are already hyper-focused on everything from the early reveal of Patrick Stewart (Professor X?) being in the film to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, following up his No Way Home return – to larger reveals like the Marvel Illuminati group being played by a crazy lineup of major stars (Tom Cruise’s Iron Man?).

Doctor Strange 2 has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images, and some language.” So yeah, what this latest TV spot teases in the way of mind-bending experiences certainly seems true, if the film’s rating is any indication. Director Sam Raimi has spoken on just where the line is between the horror signatures he’s known for and the guidelines of the Disney/Marvel brand:

“I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it,” Raimi revealed to Fadango. “I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I’m not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate — to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements.”

Marvel with some Evil Dead flavor? Sounds good to us!

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6th.