Doctor Strange 2: Every Stephen Strange Variant in Multiverse of Madness

We're talking full spoilers for the Doctor Strange sequel dudes! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is here and as expected given the trailers for the new Marvel movie, there's more than one of several characters that appear in the sequel. The concept of variants was fully introduced to the MCU in the Disney+ series Loki, which saw Tom Hiddleston and other actor take on the role of the god of mischief, but Doctor Strange's sequel has Oscar-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch pulled quadruple duty at least as the Master of the Mystic arts, playing a clew of Strange variants. Let's break them all down below!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki share one thing in common, writer Michael Waldron, who previously teased how big multiverse storylines can be a double-edged sword. Speaking with SFX Magazine, he said: "The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters...IF you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."

Stephen Strange definitely gets to do that in the new film as you can see below.

