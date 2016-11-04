Doctor Strange 2: Every Stephen Strange Variant in Multiverse of Madness
We're talking full spoilers for the Doctor Strange sequel dudes! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is here and as expected given the trailers for the new Marvel movie, there's more than one of several characters that appear in the sequel. The concept of variants was fully introduced to the MCU in the Disney+ series Loki, which saw Tom Hiddleston and other actor take on the role of the god of mischief, but Doctor Strange's sequel has Oscar-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch pulled quadruple duty at least as the Master of the Mystic arts, playing a clew of Strange variants. Let's break them all down below!
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki share one thing in common, writer Michael Waldron, who previously teased how big multiverse storylines can be a double-edged sword. Speaking with SFX Magazine, he said: "The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters...IF you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."
Stephen Strange definitely gets to do that in the new film as you can see below.
MCU Doctor Strange (naturally)
Naturally, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the MCU proper's version of Doctor Stephen Strange, Master of the Mystic Arts, having previously appeared in his own 2016 movie, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. However it's not the version that he's playing when the movie begins...
Defender Strange
The ponytail-clad version of Strange that appears at the start of the movie, wearing the character's classic costume from Matt Fraction's Defenders run, appears in the opening scene. He's working with America Chavez at the start but sadly doesn't make it out of the opening brawl alive.
838 Strange
After arriving on Earth-838, Strange learns that the Stephen Strange of that Earth died while fighting Thanos, sacrificing himself for the rest of the universe. First appearing as statue, and later in a flashback when it's revealed that he was killed by Black Bolt (having revealed to the rest of the Illuminati that he was being taken over by The Darkhold). Hit outfit is closer to the classic comic book Doctor Strange look, complete with cloak collar and fancy globes.
Sinister Strange
A corrupted version of Doctor Strange that appears on an Earth that has already befallen on an incursion, he's been taken over by The Darkhold, as evidenced by his demeanor and third eye in his forehead.
Zombie Strange
Technically not a different Variant but he does look different! MCU Strange (aka 616 Strange as the film makes clear), while stuck in another universe, dreamwalks back into his own universe but the only body present is the corpse of Defender Strange. As such, he becomes Zombie Strange, and harnesses the souls of the damned into his own cape.
Does What If's Strange Supreme appear?
Despite some visual cues that make them appear similar, the Strange Supreme from the animated series is NOT the same one seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Is the What If Zombie Strange the same one?
Though they're both undead and both look very cool, the Zombie Strange from the Marvel Zombies episode of What If...? is not the same one seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Is Clea a Doctor Strange variant?
The mid-credit scene for the film sees the arrival of Clea, played by Oscar winner Charlize Theron, demanding Strange's help. It would perhaps be easy to think that she's a variant of Strange from another world, Marvel's Loki already kicked-open the door on variants of other genders existing, but Clea has a deep history in the pages of Marvel Comics so it seems unlikely that's the case in the MCU. Still, it's possible!