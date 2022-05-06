Doctor Strange 2: What's The Deal With Evil Strange?

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a whole bunch of variants. But, what's the deal with the evil Strange that was featured in the trailers. Well, Sinister Strange plays a role, but probably not the one you're thinking of. *Spoilers for Multiverse of Madness to follow.* Well, he's not the main villain of this story for starters, that would be Wanda Maximoff. But, he does square off with the MCU's former Sorcerer Supreme. His creepy third eye comes from messing with the Darkhold to find a universe where he could steal his own version of Christine Palmer. In this ruined universe, his love was taken away by the hubris of messing with the cursed book. MCU's Doctor Strange ironically ends up with the same kind of third eye (of Agamoto) by the end of this movie. So, What If…? fans are going to have to wait to see Strange Supreme later, because this definitely wasn't him.

Benedict Cumberbatch told JOE.ie that there was a lot to adjust to this time around. "There's a lot to examine, explain, and kind of absorb," he mused. "But there is a sort of propulsion by the end, which is kind of great like the last third. Which was very much up in the air when we started shooting in typical Marvel fashion. It really comes together spectacularly."

Lizzie did an outstanding job as #WandaMaximoff

But Benedict's performance was also on point.👌 He gave #DoctorStrange even more depth, emotions, and struggles in this movie. He also played 3 different variants of himself, and especially Sinister Strange was so chilling... pic.twitter.com/6hSMOUKxgq — Del💫 (@murderpuppywill) May 6, 2022

"It's an awful lot in one film, and I think it has to have that pace from the beginning," Cumberbatch added. "What little I've seen of it, I worry when there's stuff that we're sitting down and talking about because I think we should be doing stuff now. But, then I'm in the film and I know it backwards. So, I'm just the worst judge of it. So, I think there are definitely moment where you as an audience can catch your breath and you need to."

Here's the synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."



