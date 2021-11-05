Loki Writer Says Doctor Strange Sequel Will Explore the Marvel Magician's Trauma

✖

In a matter of months, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters and take fans on a mind-bending trip across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the multiversal aspect and the inclusion of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Marvel screenwriter Michael Waldron has reassured fans it's still very much a Doctor Strange feature. Speaking with SYFY WIRE, Waldron said the movie will dive deep into the character of Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his past traumas.

"‘How can you go deeper into the character of Stephen Strange?’ This is a guy who’s been through a lot in the last several years," Waldron told the website. "What effect does that have on somebody so powerful? That’s exciting. And beyond all that, he’s just a great adventurer — a great adventure hero you just like to watch kick ass."

Furthermore, Waldron said the movie is a "thrill ride with heart," and should be everything people expect to see from a Sam Raimi feature film.

"It’s a thrill ride," Waldron added. "It’s a thrill ride with heart like you’d expect from a Sam Raimi superhero movie. Sam’s a genius and the way he moves the camera is really exciting and he’s not afraid to take chances. I think it’s gonna be a really cool experience for everybody."

Waldron previously told ComicBook.com fans would have a much better idea of how Loki — a show he also wrote for Marvel Studios — would tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness once the series wrapped.

"I think everybody will have a better idea of that when on the other end of it," Waldron told ComicBook.com when asked if Loki leads directly into Doctor Strange 2, also written by Waldron. "I'll just say that our charge and the goal from the beginning was telling a complete, thrilling story that can stand alone, and by the end of it, we'll see what we blew the lid on."

The first three episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What other characters do you think could pop up in the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.