WandaVision Could Tie Into Doctor Strange 2 Through Wundagore

We already know WandaVision is going to lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Through eight episodes of the Disney+ show, however, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has yet to show up, so there has yet to be a direct connection between the series and the Sorcerer Supreme. The latest episode did, however, introduce some magical lore that could be the one thing that ties the two properties together.

We're going full spoilers with this one, folks. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see WandaVision Episode 8.

Right out of the gates, we see what seems to be an origin story for Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). While we don't know how old she is, we do know the scene takes place in the late 1600s, right around the time of the Salem Witch Trials. It's here we find out she was a member of a coven and had already been practicing dark magic by the time we first see her.

It's this sequence that carries Agatha forward into present times. We don't know why she was practicing dark magic, but she positions herself as an expert when it comes to magic — something she frequently points out to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) during their adventure through time.

Agatha continually pointing out the fact Wanda is a novice to magic is a plot device that's going to need more than one episode to resolve. By the time the battle between Agatha and Wanda is over, the credits will roll and they'll have to deal with the fallout somewhere — and that place is all but guaranteed to be Doctor Strange 2.

Since Agatha's assuming a more villainous role, it stands to reason it will be Strange stepping into that mentorship role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sorcerer Supreme status and all.

That's why we suggest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start off with Wanda trying to hone her skill set, perhaps even traversing to Mount Wundergore to get a better understanding of the powers she possesses. After all, Agatha does flat-out namedrop Chaos Magic here, a type of magic in the Marvel mythos that was crafted by the villainous Elder God Chthon.

Those who've been brushing up on their Scarlet Witch comics will know the fictional mountain range has direct ties to Chthon, the Darkhold, and various members of magic throughout the years. Maybe this exploration of Chaos Magic is what causes the multiversal issues, instead of a rip in space at the end of WandaVision.

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.