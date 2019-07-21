Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Announced for 2021 Release Date

Marvel Studios has revealed when the next chapter in the Doctor Strange solo film is coming. During Marvel’s Hall H panel during San Diego Comic-Con, Doctor Strange 2 was revealed during the Phase 4 rollout, and fans got a big surprise.

Doctor Strange 2 is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it has a release date of May 7, 2021.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HtF68htiB1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The title of Doctor Strange 2 is throwing some fans, but Kevn Feige warned as awhile back to be ready for the sequel to get weird:

“Sometimes, it’s where do those characters pop up?” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said of Doctor Strange in an interview last year. “[Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War. So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

The lingering question now is how the thread from the first filml – the malevolent campaign of Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) will play into the sequel. As the actor and Multiverse of Madess writer C. Robert Cargill have teased:

“For those of you who have ever read the comics, you know that Baron Mordo has a very particular arc, and that’s something we discussed with Chiwetel while working on the first movie,” Cargill said in a previous interview. “And part of the reason Chiwetel wanted to play Mordo was because he has a definitive ending as a character and it’s such a fascinating ending. And I do know that whether we’re attached or not, that Marvel plans on working towards that ending and fully realizing Mordo as more than just a cardboard cutout villain, but actually taking him to kind of Loki levels of awesomeness. That’s the goal with him.”

Right now, Scott Derickson has teased Marvel Comics villain Nightmare as the sequel’s villain, and the title implies he will be a major hurdle for Doctor Strange to get over.