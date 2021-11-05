Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reveals New Logos, Including America Chavez

✖

A new item from the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness offers fans a look at new symbols representing Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and the debut of America Chavez, aka Miss America. A photo posted to Twitter by SanctumBlog reveals several items gifted to members of the film's crew. One is a hat with a different logo on each side. In the back is the film's title logo used on the set. On the front is a version of the Vishanti symbol associated with the Sorcerer Supreme. Multiple instances of the logo are laid one over the other, symbolizing the multiverse.

One one side of the hate is Scarlet Witch's headdress, symbolizing Wanda's role in the movie. On the other is a star symbol that seems to represent America Chavez. You can take a look below.

Arrived today: #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness Cast & Crew framed print and hat

All 4 sides of hat shown.

— Dr. PTOR's ‎Sanctum Sanctorum 🤟 (@SanctumBlog) July 26, 2021

Xochitl Gomez will play America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Young Avengers member is a hero from the multiverse, making her the perfect fit for the current direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Elizabeth Olsen will appear in the film as the Scarlet Witch, picking up Wanda's story where it left off in WandaVision. The film is set to be a blend of magic and horror.

"The supernatural sorcery with Doctor Strange — which you saw not only in his movie but in Infinity War and Endgame — and explaining the powers that we’d seen Wanda have throughout the movies, now having this connection to witchcraft and magic [in WandaVision], [is] right from the Marvel Comics. It’s always been there. It’s fun to be able to figure out a way to bring more of that into the MCU," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes.

"I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones," Olsen said of the movie during a recent Q&A with the New York Film Academy. "I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think." She clarified, "Yea, not like [Raimi's] western [stuff]... Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious... It’s more... I think it's more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on March 25, 2022.