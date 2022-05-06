Did Doctor Strange 2 Just Tease a Controversial Marvel Universe?

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took us to some key alternate versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earth-838, home of the Illuminati, was the alternate reality of biggest focus in Doctor Strange 2; the sequel also let fans see what a universe destroyed by "Incursion" looks like. However, one of the most hyped sequences of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took us through some of the other wild versions of reality that exist out there in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including one that is somewhat controversial with Marvel fans.

(WARNING: Doctor Strange 2 SPOILERS Follow!)

At the end of the first act of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) utterly annihilates the Master of the Mystical Arts in the Battle of Kamar-Taj. Before Wanda can steal the dimension-hopping powers of America Chavez, Doctor Strange leaps into one of America's portal's with the young girl in tow. Strange and America literally go tumbling through various dimensions before finally landing on Earth-838.

One of the universes we see Doctor Strange and America Chavez (briefly) pass through is a futuristic reality where the architecture looks like it is one big microchip. We also see some robot drones passing through the shot. So what is this future reality? A lot of Marvel fans think it could be the MCU's version of the Marvel 2099 universe.

In Marvel Comics, Earth-928 is a possible future version of Earth-616, after the world fought a huge war between humans and mutants that left a lot of the United States either uninhabitable or perilous. In that dystopia the wealthy elite seized power and created a strict heirarchy society, while mega-corporations and oligarchies became the global rulers. That status quo was upset in the year 2099, when a new age of Marvel heroes began, starting with engineer Miguel O'Hara turning himself into the new version of Spider-Man.

Marvel's 2099 imprint began in the 1990s, but was always hit-or-miss, love or hate, with most Marvel fans. The line introduced 2099 versions of Punisher, Ghost Rider, Hulk, Doom, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and a character named Ravage; Spider-Man has been the biggest breakout hit of the franchise, with Miguel O'Hara's adventures continuing to this day in Marvel Comics, as well as on the big screen in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated movie sequel.

So was Marvel 2099 (Earth-928) we saw in Doctor Strange 2? It very well could be. Then again, the color scheme of that realm (Apple-style white-on-black, with turqoise neon lighting) could just as easily be scene as a reference to the Superior Iron Man storyline of Marvel Comics. Tony Stark's "Superior Iron Man" era had the same kind of distinct color scheme, and fan theories long speculated he'd show up in Doctor Strange 2 (with Tom Cruise in the role). Maybe he did – just not like we thought?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.