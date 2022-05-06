Doctor Strange 2 Photos Go Behind the Scenes of Professor X's Return

One of the biggest surprises for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, despite the fact that Marvel Studios revealed it in a trailer, was that Sir Patrick Stewart would be making his MCU debut and return to the role of Professor Charles Xavier. With the film now available on digital platforms, a behind-the-scenes look at the film has made its way online and as noted by The Direct, a fresh look at how Stewart's return as the character was filmed. As seen in the "Constructing the Multiverse" featurette, how Marvel Studios and director Sam Raimi filmed Stewart's return, including the trademark yellow chair, were revealed. Check them out below!

At the time of the sequel's release it seemed like the addition of Stewart's character, this an all-new variant of Professor X, was just something to get fans excited and perhaps not really an indicator of Marvel Studios' larger X-Men plans. In a post-release interview however, Stewart seemed game to return yet again. Speaking with Variety Stewart teased, "Charles Xavier? Yeah. There may be. You know, the whole X-Men comic series is so huge, so vast, there might be an opportunity in which he comes back. We'll see."

Marvel Studios has largely not revealed their plans for the X-Men in the MCU at all. Ever since inheriting the rights to the characters again when The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century Fox, only vague references to the fact that plans are in place have been made. So far the only project from that stable of characters confirmed to be in the works is Deadpool 3, a movie that will reunite Ryan Reynolds with his The Adam Project director Shawn Levy.

Perhaps Marvel Studios will finally reveal X-Men plans this summer, having confirmed that they will return to San Diego Comic-Con this July, marking their first appearance in Hall H since July of 2019. That panel three years ago was when countless major announcements were made, with Marvel revealing their full Phase Four slate of movies and shows, all of which have now been released.

"We'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared during a press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this month. "First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago, that was released so we are excited to go and talk about the future."

Maybe Patrick Stewart will walk out on the Hall H stage once again.