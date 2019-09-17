Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Teams Up With Scarlet Witch for Multiversal Mayhem

Since the release of Ant-Man (2015) and Doctor Strange (2016), the Marvel Cinematic Universe has flirted with the idea of a multiverse. When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters a year and a half from now, it will likely address the topic head-on in something the creatives behind the movie are calling Marvel’s first “scary movie.” As Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels among the multiverse, it’s been confirmed he’ll have some company in Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), though it’s unknown what the extent of her involvement will be.

Regardless, fans are eager to see the duo on-screen together at last — enough that some fan artists have dedicated serious time to create elaborate pieces of fan art surrounding the movie. The latest piece comes from Instagrammer @alphareal3, which depicts Scarlet Witch in a pretty killer comic-accurate costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two actors have yet to appear together on-screen and Olsen’s well aware of that. In one previous interview, the actor expressed utter excitement being able to work with Cumberbatch.

“I’m really excited,” she added about working closely with Benedict Cumberbatch. “I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

WandaVision hits Disney+ Spring 2021 while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for theatrical release on May 7, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Who do you want to see Strange and Scarlet Witch go up against in Multiverse of Madness? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!