Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Director Sam Raimi Explains Why Danny Elfman Returned

Despite loving the original Doctor Strange score from Marvel mainstay Michael Giacchino, Sam Raimi says he needs Danny Elfman by his side when it comes to making blockbusters. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Raimi says that he feels Elfman is a "long-lost brother," and is always his go-to choice when it comes to hiring a composer on a project.

"I loved Michael Giacchino's Doctor Strange music and I'm sorry we didn't get a chance to work together but I need Danny Elfman by my side," Raimi tells us. "He's like my long-lost brother and he's really a storyteller. He helps me tell the story with his music, but it was wonderful. He loved the Doctor Strange theme and incorporated it into his musical score which was so funny for me because that composer incorporated some of Danny's pieces into [Spider-Man] No Way Home."

In that same interview, Raimi also revealed Kevin Feige was the one who wanted Marvel Studios to dip its toes into horror with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"That's really what Marvel and Kevin Feige wanted to do: they wanted to make Multiverse of Madness their first Marvel entry into the horror film, kind of dipping their toe into the water," Raimi said. "But it wasn't supposed to be Earth-quaking, ground-shaking terror. It was supposed to be the kind of horror and scariness and spookiness you'd find in a Doctor Strange comic."

Instead of scoring the Strange follow-up, Giacchino opted to make his Marvel directorial debut by helming the studio's upcoming Halloween special featuring Werewolf by Night and a slew of other characters.

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.