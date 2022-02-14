Doctor Strange 2 Teases Captain Marvel Cameo

The official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released tonight by Marvel Studios and with it a reveal of several key cameos that will happen in the new sequel. In addition to Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier getting a line, but lacking a full appearance, the trailer shows another major hero that seems to be present, Captain Marvel. Though only appearing in a few shots in the trailer, the powers of the character are unmistakable in the MCU but what seems clear is that this isn’t Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Considering we’re in a Multiverse of Madness, it could be anyone.

Whoever this new Captain Marvel is, it’s clearly a variant. Perhaps this new Captain Marvel is either Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau or her mother, Lashana Lynch’ s Maria Rambeau, a close look at them in the trailer seems to reveal a black woman in the costume. We may not know until closer to the film’s debut, but the trailer does feature them fighting Wanda Maximoff. What seems to be central to the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is that variants will be a huge part of it all. The new trailer for the film reveals multiple different versions of the title hero, including a Zombie version and the Evil version from Marvel’s What If…?, and potentially even more (though we’re assuming the “Defender Strange” seen in the trailer is the main MCU hero with a new haircut).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other variants teased in the film is the return of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, who we can only assume is different from the version he played in the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies, but also perhaps the live-action debut of Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter. Her shield from Marvel’s What If…? can be seen on the film’s official poster after all.

Marvel’s official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals that the MCU has “unlocked he Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending anddangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious newadversary.”

Benedict Cumberbatch leads as the title hero (and his variants), plus Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Directed by Spider-Man’s Sam Raimi, written by Loki’s Michael Waldron, and produced by Kevin Feige. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

