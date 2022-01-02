Doctor Strange Gets Surprising Haircut in Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next movie up for Marvel Studios as it’s gearing up to take fans on a trip across the multiverse. As we’ve seen in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel multiverse is packed with an infinite number of doppelgangers and variants. If the promotional material for Multiverse of Madness is any indication, those two projects listed above are only the tip of the iceberg.

As the teaser for the Sam Raimi film shows, it will feature more than one version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). There’s the regular Master of the Mystic Arts we’ve come to know and love over the past six years, then at least two others—one that may or may not be the villain, and another version pulling inspiration from a beloved Defenders run.

https://twitter.com/preterniadotcom/status/1477004292364058624?s=20

Now that some people have gotten their hands on Hasbro’s wildly popular Marvel Legends wave in support of the movie, the third Strange’s full look has been revealed—and he has a surprising new style. The figure based on “Defender Strange” features a pony tail, similar to how Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) looked in the initial Doctor Strange movies.

“Very excited. Sam Raimi’s at the helm so expect extraordinary things,” Cumberbatch said of the film in October. “And yeah we’re making it even better: we’ve got some reshoots coming up in November and December, and it comes out in May. And I guess you’ll have to wait until then… That’s all you get.”

Multiverse of Madness also just got done filming extensive reshoots, potentially meaning even more versions of the sorcerer could end up appearing.

“Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie,” Feige said in 2019. “So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022.