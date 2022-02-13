Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl Trailer: Fans React to Marvel’s Multiverse of Madness

Marvel fans are X-tra excited over a big tease in the Big Game spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios unleashed the Multiverse during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, revealing the first footage from the Doctor Strange sequel since Spider-Man: No Way Home’s post-credits teaser trailer in December. “Enter a new dimension of Strange,” says the new trailer, seemingly teasing the return of X-Men‘s Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). Below, see what fans are saying about the trippy, reality-bending trailer showing Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) navigating Multiversal madness with Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and MCU newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

In the sequel from Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi, “The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers,” reads the official synopsis. “However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda,” the synopsis continues. “But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is playing exclusively in movie theaters on May 6. See what Marvel fans are saying about the Super Bowl 2022 trailer below:

