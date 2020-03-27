Doctor Strange: Benedict Cumberbatch Did a Lot of His Own Stunts

Benedict Cumberbatch not only plays Dr. Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he also once performed motion capture and voice work for Doctor Strange big bad Dormammu. On top of that all, it also seems the Oscar-nominated actor did the majority of his own stunts while filming the hit Marvel flick. During Thursday night’s Doctor Strange #QuarantineWatchParty with Scott Derrickson, the filmmaker revealed both Cumberbatch and Mads Mikkelson (Kaecilius) did a lot of their own stunts throughout the duration of the flick.

“I was very fortunate that Benedict was so good at doing his own stunts and fight sequences,” Derrickson live-tweeted during the watch party. “Benedict did all the action and stunts that were safe for him to do.”

In a follow-up tweet, Derrickson added, “When I first spoke to Mads Mikkelson [sic] about playing the role of Kaicilius, he asked lots of questions but as soon as I told him he’d do a lot hand-to-hand fighting he said yes – right there on the first call.”

