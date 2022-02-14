Original Doctor Strange 2 Director Scott Derrickson Reveals His Thoughts on New Trailer

At one point before the global pandemic, Scott Derrickson was getting ready to work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, the filmmaker appeared on-stage at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con alongside Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and everything was apparently off to a smooth start. One thing led to another, however, and Derrickson eventually parted ways with the studio over “creative” differences. Now that the trailer for the Doctor Strange follow-up has been released, Derrickson has offered his piece.

“The trailer is great and of course I’m excited!” Derrickson tweeted to a fan on Monday. “I love Sam—he was the right director for this one, just as The Black Phone was the right film for me to go make. All is good.”

The trailer is great and of course I’m excited! I love Sam — he was the right director for this one, just as The Black Phone was the right film for me to go make. All is good. https://t.co/hksv0pDcPe — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) February 14, 2022

Derrickson and frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill departed the project and immediately started working on Universal’s The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke.

“If I’m gonna do it, it has to go into the territory that drew me into the Doctor Strange comics in the first place, which is how they dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific, and we’re gonna make the first scary MCU film,” Derrick said about the flick when it was first announced.

Feige then cleared it up shortly thereafter, pointing to some of the great PG-13 movies with horror elements.

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in [Raiders of the Lost Ark] that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” Feige said during a recent Q&A hosted by the New York Film Academy. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.