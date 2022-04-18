Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Prop Master Details Collaboration on WandaVision’s Darkhold Design

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collaborated on the Darkhold design with WandaVision‘s crew according to Marvel Studios’ prop master. Comicbook.com‘s Phase Zero podcast had Russell Bobbitt on to talk about his time with the MCU. The prop guru has been with the company since the beginning of their run. When the time came to integrate the tome of forbidden knowledge into their universe, Bobbitt reached out to the other team on Multiverse of Madness for a hand. Having these props match up across the massive sandbox that Marvel Studios has created is a tall order. With it set to expand so much with Multiverse of Madness, there was even more scrutiny for things to be buttoned up. Wanda Maximoff has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire MCU. Everything in her orbit will have to be watched with a close eye going forward. Check out what the prop master had to say about that book down below.

“The Darkhold book came from them (Doctor Strange 2 team) because how we weigh that out is where is there more screen time for the prop, right? And storywise, it was going to have a bigger say,” Bobbit explained. “So then ours did in our show (WandaVision). So yes, we did collaborate. We made those together. In fact, they made it for me, sent it to me. I used it and got it back to them.”

Here’s a little synopsis for the upcoming trip into the Multiverse of Madness: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

