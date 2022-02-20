Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel Fans Are Hoping James McAvoy Will Return As Professor X

Last week, Marvel fans were treated to a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the new footage caused quite a stir on social media. Not only did the trailer feature some big moments for both Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but the biggest surprise of the trailer was a mysterious voice that sounded an awful lot like Patrick Stewart. Fans are now convinced that the iconic actor will be returning to play Professor X, and they’re hoping he’ll be joined by James McAvoy, who played the younger version of the characer in multiple films.

“I’m all about doing good stuff, and when I got asked to play Charles the first time, it was good stuff,” McAvoy told ComicBook.com last year. “It was good writing, and I was excited. If people offer me good writing, I’m always going to be excited, but I do feel like I’ve had a good ending with Charles and I got to explore some really good stuff, particularly in the first two movies that I did for him as a character. So if my time is done, I’m happy with the time that I spent and the time that I was given and if good writing comes in and people want to do stuff with me, I’ll always be open to that, but it’s got to be good.”

While there’s been no confirmation that McAvoy will appear in Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness, the voice of Stewart has fans hopeful as they reminisce about McAvoy’s performance in the X-Men films. You can check out some of the tweets from McAvoy fans below…

