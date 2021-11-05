Doctor Strange 2 Rumored to Include Rintrah the Magical Minotaur

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might end up being quite the zany affair. We have known the Sam Raimi follow-up is set up by the events currently unfolding in WandaVision for quite some time. Now, it appears the production might be reaching deep into the Doctor Strange source material. So deep, in fact, one of the most obscure mystical characters could soon be coming to live-action.

A new scoop from the team at The Direct suggests Adam Hugill is joining the highly anticipated sequel. Not just that, but it's said the 1917 star will be playing Rintrah, an interdimensional minotaur that has a skill set similar to that of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The character first appeared Doctor Strange #80, as he and his master Enitharmon — a dinosaur-like sorcerer — were tabbed with fixing a rip in the Cloak of Levitation. There has even been an instance where Strange was able to use his astral form in a bid to temporarily possess Rintrah during a scuffle.

Interestingly enough, Rintrah has also shown the ability to travel between dimensions, in a power similar to that of America Chavez — a character making her MCU debut in the film, thanks to upcoming actor Xochitl Gomez. Gomez will be joining Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in the feature.

Should the Rintrah reports prove accurate, it continues to show how much bigger Marvel's movies are moving into Phase Four and beyond. Previously, there were rumors suggesting Brother Voodoo and Clea were also set to join the cinematic world in the follow-up, making for an ensemble affair.

"The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously told Rotten Tomatoes TV. "There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022.

What other mystical characters would you like to see pop up in Doctor Strange 2? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!