Doctor Strange Sequel Director Confirms He Wasn't Involved in Developing WandaVision

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has started production in the UK, and many fans are eager to see what will happen with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the upcoming movie. Marvel fans know Wanda is going to be playing a major role in the film, but there wasn't a whole lot of set-up for the movie in WandaVision with the exception of the post-credits scene. When it comes to the MCU, there are a lot of folks involved with creating the content, but even though the Doctor Strange sequel is continuing Wanda's story, the movie's director, Sam Raimi, recently revealed in a Reddit AMA that he was not involved with developing WandaVision.

"Thanks for the compliments," Raimi wrote after a fan shared their love for his films before asking about WandaVision. "I didn't have any input into WandaVision but their team helped me out once or twice on Doctor Strange 2. Yes, Elizabeth was awesome in it."

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with WandaVision producer, Mary Livanos, who talked about keeping in touch with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producers.

"Definitely not blind on the other projects," Livanos revealed. "As producers, we all are sure to communicate a lot and all the time we have constant dialogues and it's actually one of my favorite parts of the job is to be able to call up for say, Richie Palmer, who's the producer on Doctor Strange 2, and just chat and brainstorm and catch up and make sure that everything that we're doing helps them and just to mind-meld, which is fantastic. So there's plentiful communication." She added, "Especially as we expand the Universe. It's crucial."

