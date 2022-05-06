Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Benedict Cumberbatch Says the End Came Together Late

✖

The world premiere for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took place Monday night, showing the highly anticipated film off for the first time to the masses. On the red carpet at the premiere, Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, admitted the film came together "quite late," saying the finale of the movie wasn't plotted until the cameras were rolling.

"The last third of the film, to be particular. In true Marvel fashion, it came together quite late," the Doctor Strange alumnus said. "I feel like a guardian of this character so the integrity rests with me, so I fought for a lot the stuff you'll see in the picture and some that you won't."

That's not the first time Cumberbatch discussed the flexibility of the ending. Last month, Cumberbatch told JOE.ie the ending was a lot to go through.

"There's a lot to examine, explain, and kind of absorb," he teased. "But there is a sort of propulsion by the end, which is kind of great like the last third. Which was very much up in the air when we started shooting in typical Marvel fashion. It really comes together spectacularly."

"It's an awful lot in one film, and I think it has to have that pace from the beginning," Cumberbatch explained. "What little I've seen of it, I worry when there's stuff that we're sitting down and talking about because I think we should be doing stuff now. But, then I'm in the film and I know it backwards. So, I'm just the worst judge of it. So, I think there are definitely moment where you as an audience can catch your breath and you need to."

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.