Doctor Strange 2 Promo Reveals Secret Connection to Moon Knight





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a secret connection to Moon Knight. This week, Marvel Studios put out a trailer for the sequel. In that clip, Defender Strange now uses some white magic while talking to America Chavez. Now, that’s a pretty new color for magic users in the MCU. But, we just saw a similar instance of magic in Moon Knight this week. Osiris’ avatar Selim uses the same shade of powers to subdue Khonshu when he tries to attack Arthur Harrow in the presence of the Ennead. Magic has come in an entire spectrum in the MCU. Usually, time magic is green, dark magic is purple, and human born “soul magic” is orange. But, we haven’t seen a colorless variety yet. It’s a curious addition for Defender Strange. Especially, when previous trailers had him wielding orange magic like the Doctor Strange audiences know and love. It’s really all connected!

Moon Knight executive producer Brian Curtis talked about how excited he was to have a distinct show in the MCU. But, it looks like it may be more intertwined than we’ve been lead to believe early on. “There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots,” Curtis explained. “That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector.”

“We’re absolutely embracing the supernatural aspects of what was in publishing, the Egyptian gods, this ruthless Egyptian god Khonshu that manipulates Marc to do his bidding,” he continued. “We’re embracing all that. We love stuff that goes bump in the night… There’s no attachment to the current MCU. He’s brand-new, and he is going on a brand-new adventure. We really think the fans are going to enjoy it.”

Here’s a fresh description of the Marvel Studios series: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

You can stream Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight exclusively on Disney+.

