Domino Gets a New Look, Series Artist Announced

Marvel has announced that David Baldeon has joined the creative team of Domino.

Baldeon joins Domino writer Gail Simone. His Marvel credits include Spirits of Vengeance and Nova.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel revealed some of Baldeon’s art, which shows a new costume for Domino. Take a look below.

“I am so very thrilled to be a part of Team Domino! I am a fan of Gail’s work, and I’ve been wanting to work with her for a long time now. The fact that it is with a character like Domino is the icing on the cake!” said Baldeon in a statement. “She’s strong, she’s tough, she´s fun and she´s thrilling, and hopefully the art will bring through all of that. We’ve given her a new, sleek look that plays on all of her strengths, her history, and who she is as a character. Plus, this book is a completely different animal from my previous work style-wise, and therefore a chance to go into new grounds. This is going to be an exciting ride!”

“Since Marvel first asked me to write Domino, I knew there was one element that attracted me SO MUCH to her, but for some reason, I couldn’t quite name the exact word,” added Simone. “Was it stubbornness? Snarkiness? Other characters have those traits, too, but with Domino, there was this THING that represents her, but the word escaped me, and it was vexing. Wonderful editor Chris Robinson had someone in mind for the book, bless him! We immediately started getting the sketches and designs from David Baldeon Gonzalez, and I knew instantly the concept I had been trying to name, because he drew it right into her eyes. It’s MISCHIEF. Domino has a sense of mischief, of high-stakes play, even in the roughest times. She’s lethal and she KNOWS it.

“That really sealed the deal for me,” continued Simone. “David was our guy and I could not be happier. He draws gorgeous people doing dirty deeds, and it’s just exactly the roller-coaster ride I had hoped for. He’s adding so much heart and fire. I just love him.”

Domino #1 goes on sale on April 11th.