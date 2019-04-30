Domino’s Employee Allegedly Attacks Co-Worker Over Avengers: Endgame Spoiler

Movie spoilers are a serious no-no, especially when it comes the crazy interconnected world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You’ve probably heard of fans muting words and phrases on social media to avoid spoilers or just doing a social media blackout all around in the leadup to the movie, though even that isn’t enough sometimes to keep the stray spoiler out. That’s what evidently happened at a Domino’s over the weekend, where a co-worker spilled the beans on Endgame and another co-worker didn’t take took kindly too it. In fact, the cops had to be called as a result, something you don’t expect for a movie spoiler.

The Domino’s at 116 E. Edgewood Dr is where this whole altercation took place (via ABC 13). That Domino’s is where police were called after Justin Surface said he attacked a fellow co-worker for because they let out a spoiler for the anticipated film. Surface was issued a citation for assault once the police got to the scene, and Domino’s did not issue a comment about the incident.

It isn’t clear exactly what the spoiler was that set the employee off, but it seems like a small offense to get a person to attack another person, especially someone who they work with.

The studio and directors of Endgame have been active in spreading the tagline “DontSpoilTheEndgame, asking fans not to reveal big spoilers to people after the’ve seen the movie. Unfortunately, spoilers quickly spread online and on social media, though if you knew how to avoid them you could still go in unscathed.

This isn’t the first example of someone getting into an altercation due to Endgame spoilers either, as one fan who came out and spoiled the movie for fans in line got beat up by several of them afterward. While that isn’t something you should do, you should also not be a jerk and spoil things for people for the sake of it either.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

