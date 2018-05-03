Don Cheadle Does Avengers Freestyle Rap

Don Cheadle apparently has the hidden talent of rapping and put them on display on The Late Late Show while appearing to promote Avengers: Infinity War.

The actor who has played War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man 2 went on a tour of Los Angeles with the CBS talk show and dropped several bars relating to his super hero role. “The Avengers, now you remember, we did this thing, we gonna be back in December,” Cheadler started out. “We got some re-shoots, you know that final battle scene was just a poo poo!”

Aboard the bus and going wild for Cheadle’s rap were Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, Josh Brolin, and more stars of the film responsible for the biggest box office opening of all time.

“It’s so groovy that we here, we tall, we not short, and yes we fall through,” Cheadle went, “Come on, I did this since I was small, too!”

It might not make all that much sense, but the rap is still fun. Give it a watch in the video above, originally posted to The Late Late Show with James Corden‘s Youtube channel!

