Don Cheadle Responds to Fan Comment About Cancelled ‘War Machine’ Movie

Avengers: Endgame is only a week away from finally hitting theaters, and it may be the most highly-anticipated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s history. While some movies become wildly successful, others never get to see the light of day. Unfortunately, that was the case for the War Machine standalone film that would have starred Don Cheadle. The actor behind James Rhodes is known for having a good sense of humor. He often engages with people on Twitter, and he had a hilarious response when someone said they “didn’t care” about his character.

“Don Cheadle replies on a post about the scrapped War Machine film,” u/BovineBurtle shared to r/MarvelStudios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering it’s pretty rude to reply to a tweet an actor is tagged in by saying you don’t like their character, well, we’re glad Cheadle chimed in with a sarcastic thumbs up.

Earlier this month, Cheadle spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the potential solo film, and confirmed that it had been scrapped. Here’s the quote that the original tweet from MCU Direct pulled from:

“No. We kicked it around a bit,” Cheadle explained. “There was definitely going to be a lot of tension between his job as a military man and his allegiances to the code that he swore an oath to uphold, versus the changing world. I think they probably would have run afoul of each other a little bit, but I don’t know if he would have been a straight fugitive, or if he would have become decommissioned. But there was definitely going to be some tension between those two worlds,” he added.

Many fans were quick to comment on the Reddit post to jump to the character’s defense.

“Man, what a missed opportunity,” u/lgodsey replied.

“I really hope the Russo Brothers will give War Machine justice in Endgame,” u/RinatoRen wrote.

“You may not care about War Machine, but War Machine cares about you,” u/MightyMary007 added.

While he may not be getting his own MCU movie, you can catch Cheadle next in Avengers: Endgame. In addition to Cheadle, the film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!