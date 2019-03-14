Donald Trump Jr. Takes A Shot At ‘Captain Marvel’

While Instagram was down Donald Trump Jr decided to take a shot at Captain Marvel, and fans are letting him know what they think in droves.

During Facebook’s downtime yesterday Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to “have some fun” and did so by sharing a meme that features Captain Marvel, but instead of Brie Larson, the face was of a woman who’s been a frequent meme target photoshopped over Larson’s. The title Captain Triggered is also included in the text above. Obviously, this prompted a slew of reactions, and some of them were priceless.

For context, you can check out the image below.

Instagram is down so let’s have some fun with pictures here. Love the concept for the new Marvel movie. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/XshBVvNOPT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 14, 2019

“Instagram is down so let’s have some fun with pictures here. Love the concept for the new Marvel movie. Thoughts?”

It didn’t take long for more photoshop works to get thrown into the replies, including this hilarious album cover that, well, you’ll just have to read it.

Another one took to photoshopping Don Jr.’s father Donald Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders into a scenario recalling recent events regarding a National Emergency.

How about this one pic.twitter.com/X9KSM9chAG — Alan Murphy (@psychomurf) March 14, 2019

Most of the photoshopped replies involved President Trump as opposed to Don Jr., including this one during a foreign policy planning session.

Foreign policy planning pic.twitter.com/OFeIXFLNAj — Putin is a Virus (@PutinIsAVirus) March 14, 2019

Then there’s this beauty involving his dad’s Space Force.

Back to Don Jr., there was this image putting him with his brother side by side with an MTV favorite duo.

Now, sadly he wasn’t alone in his thinking towards Captain Marvel, but those replies were few and far between going down the thread.

Captain Feminist of the Empty Theaters#AlitaChallenge — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 14, 2019

