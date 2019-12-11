Thanos Is Trending Because Donald Trump’s Campaign Shared Meme of Him as Avengers Villain

In what appear to be attempts to appeal to younger demographics, Donald Trump‘s campaign team has regularly shared memes of the former The Apprentice host with connections to various pop culture figures, with his latest effort seeing him take the place of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. While there may have been those who sided with Thanos’ perspective on how to bring balance to the universe, most audiences and characters within in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw him as an undeniable villain, resulting in social media being utterly perplexed as to why he would willingly want to be connected with a figure known for killing half of the living universe.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Despite the confusion surrounding the video, the efforts may have ultimately paid off, as Thanos has begun to dominate social media. Based on the popularity of both Endgame and last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, it’s no surprise to see how many people are talking about the villain, but this new meme has resulted in one of the more unexpected reasons for the character to trend on Twitter.

Inevitable

Ummm…somebody forgot to tell the trump War Room how Avengers Endgame ended for Thanos.



He was the BAD GUY, btw.



Impeachment is INEVITABLE. https://t.co/xIAU8shpT2 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 10, 2019

Hilarious Failure

Thanos was a maniac with a demented form “justice, and @realDonaldTrump‘s team just used the part where Thanos LOSES to the Avengers as some pitiful attempt at appealing to masses. I find this to be a hilarious failure that makes me smile on so many levels. — Maddog (@Maddogsr23) December 10, 2019

That’s Bait

I assure you that the Trump War-room twitter account knew exactly what they were doing with the Thanos meme. Don’t engage. pic.twitter.com/1CMNVeyA5v — Xero Reynolds (@xerjester) December 10, 2019

Unexpected

Seeing Thanos trending thinking they announced some sort of Solo movie… To then realize why he actually trending. pic.twitter.com/o0G760EgPI — 🎄❄️🦌Christmas🍪Agent 99🎅🎁☃️ (@Gaming_agent99) December 10, 2019

No Thanks

Me seeing Thanos trending and then seeing why it’s trending. pic.twitter.com/NUXwollSvM — Jacob Navarro (@JacobNa17826318) December 10, 2019

Did They See the Ending?

Trump as Thanos 😂 someone tell this dude that Thanos vanished from existence. pic.twitter.com/JbHNqT8Bao — ❄️🎄Saint Nick 🎄❄️ (@JOKER_OF_JOKERS) December 10, 2019

Screaming

>Notices Thanos trending on twitter



“Huh, why is he tren–“



>Political pop-culture reference



>mfw pic.twitter.com/43chKUzKOr — FormerMessiahNiko (@NicoTheSerpy) December 10, 2019

Watch the Movie

Thanos was a genocidal maniac who died at the end of Avengers.



Maybe watch a movie before doing something like this 😁 https://t.co/Jl7S5buFpk — Jingle Bees 🐝🎄🎁 (@BeeKind15) December 10, 2019

Who in the World?

who in their right mind on Trump’s team thought equating him to Thanos was a good idea https://t.co/D0fdZJifEm — salam snack (@igsaladsnake) December 10, 2019

Self Own