Marvel’s Donny Cates Surprises Fans By Paying for Every Pull List at Local Comic Shop

Marvel superstar and all-around good guy Donny Cates is paying it forward in a big way. As most retail stores across the country, comic book shops included, continue reeling from closures as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Cates is one of many comic creators to step up to the plate. As announced by Austin Books & Comics Tuesday afternoon, Cates stopped by to pay off all outstanding pull lists on file at the shop, a move that helps the comic store and comic subscriber alike.

“In an amazing show of support for not only the store but for you as well, [he] has decided to pay for your pull lists!” the shop posted on Facebook. “If you still had a pull list in the store as of yesterday, it’s now paid up.”

Comic creators have all stood up in a big way after the industry’s lone distributor halted shipment of all new products, creating the first stoppage of weekly comics in decades. Earlier in the month, comic icons like Jim Lee, Rob Liefeld, and Mike Mignola all crafted original sketches to auction off in order to raise money for comic stores, food kitchens, and other sectors affected the pandemic.

This week will be the third straight week with no new physical comics in stores, and it’s unclear when Diamond Comic Distributors will restart the practice.

“Besides the industry’s most immediate needs, we have been and will continue looking toward the future, when we see stores reopening, bringing staff back onboard, and getting customers in the door,” Diamond’s Steve Geppi said in a statement last month. “We are looking at issues like debt accrued due to this crisis, what reduced ordering means for your discount tiers, and the availability of credit to help stores through and after this difficult time. We don’t have all those answers today, but we understand the many issues you are facing and look forward to addressing them as partners who all have an interest in the long-term health of the industry we love so much.”

