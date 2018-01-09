‘Gotham’s Drew Powell Shares Throwback Picture with ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman

Drew Powell has shared a memory of his time working with Chadwick Boseman.

The photo shows Powell in costume as a police officer standing with the Black Panther star. Take a look below.

“This was just before I taught @chadwickboseman how to rip a door of its hinges and throw it at someone,” Powell tweeted. “A Marvel/DC moment. #BlackPanther #SolomonGrundy”

Boseman and Powell worked together on the film Message from the King. The film starred Boseman as a South African man who travels to Los Angeles to avenge his sister’s death.

Powell is a regular on Fox’s Gotham. He joined Gotham as Butch Gilzean. Butch has since transformed into the DC Comics zombified villain Solomon Grundy.

Boseman stars T’Challa, the titular hero, in Black Panther. A new trailer for the film debuted last night. Boseman debuted in the role in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Director Ryan Coogler explained how T’Challa has changed since then.

“In Civil War, he was outside of Wakanda,” he said. “He was in a place that he didn’t want to be and his father gets killed. The whole film, he’s on a mission. He’s a man on a mission. He’s tortured; he’s of few words. I think that that was something that made him appealing in that film.

“In this film, it’s the same guy, but you’re seeing all of the layers pulled back. The film’s from his perspective and he’s surrounded by people who he loves and cares for. It’s just a much more personal perspective on him. You see him go through the journey of taking on the greatest responsibility that a person can have, the responsibility of leading a country. You see him go through the full weight of that in the film.”

