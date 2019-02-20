‘Dune’ Reboot Adds ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star David Dastmalchian

Ant-Man and The Wasp star David Dastmalchian is joining the Dune reboot.

Deadline reports that Dastmalchian, who in addition to his role as Kurt in Ant-Man and The Wasp has appeared in films such as The Dark Knight and most recently Netflix’s Bird Box, has been cast to play Piter De Vries in the upcoming Dune reboot.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign. Dastmalchian’s Pieter De Vries is described as a “twisted Mentat, a human trained to perform mental functions rivaling computers.”

Dastmalchian is the latest to join the cast of the reboot. In addition to Chalamet, he joins Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, and Javier Bardem. Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and Oscar Issac are reported in talks to star as well.

The Dune series of novels are widely considered some of science fiction’s most groundbreaking literature, inspiring generations of fans and legions of imitators. The Dune reboot will mark the second feature film adaptation of the story, following David Lynch’s efforts in 1984 which, at the time, brought together some of Hollywood’s most highly-sought after names. That film failed to impress audiences and Villeneuve previously explained how he plans to correct that film’s shortcomings.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” the filmmaker revealed to The Playlist. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Villeneuve also previously noted that the film could take up to two years to make and even be broken into two parts. However, the film is slated to head into production this spring and last week it was reported that the film is set for a November 20, 2020 release date.

