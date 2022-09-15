Echo Star Alaqua Cox Reveals Which Marvel Hero She Wants to Team Up With

If you know one thing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's that there are few rules regarding crossovers and cameo appearances. The franchise has built itself into a massive world of interconnected storytelling with actors playing the same character for decades, appearing in properties across film and television. While it stands to reason Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) will cross paths with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) during the events of Echo, there's one actor she'd love to act with some day: Iman Vellani.

"Ms. Marvel. I would love to meet her," Cox told us at D23 Expo. "I saw her, but we were passing each other and of course I was too nervous to say hi but I would love to meet her. Hopefully, I'll get to meet her today!"

It's a funny twist of fate to have Cox fan out over Kamala Khan considering Vellani herself has admitted to creating burner accounts across social media to get in on all the Marvel fan discussion.

"I'm not present on social media publicly, but I do have a lot of private accounts, especially on Reddit," Vellani said earlier this year. "Just, like, arguing with people about theories, I'm like 'You don't even know what's coming, man! You're so wrong!' It's so liberating."

Shortly after Ms. Marvel wrapped up its first season this summer, Vellani held a viral AMA thread on r/MarvelStudios, answering dozens of fan questions throughout the day.

"The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown," Disney's official synopsis for the show reads. "She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

