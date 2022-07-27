Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Admits to Having Burner Reddit Accounts





Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani admitted that she had Reddit burner accounts. During a visit on Seth Myers' late-nite show, the actress talked about her social media presence. In all of the interviews surrounding the Disney+ series, it has become obvious that Vellani is very immersed in MCU fandom. The Ms. Marvel star is not short on strong opinions. However, her new job would probably draw some attention to any fan activities. Hence, all those secret accounts. Recently, she did a Reddit AMA where fans got the chance to ask her questions. She answered very truthfully within the parameters of the PR department for Marvel. If she was that forthcoming in this circumstance, you can only imagine what sort of speculation or critique might come when it's untraceable. People were definitely amused by the admission. Check out what she told the host down below.

"I'm not present on social media publicly, but I do have a lot of private accounts, especially on Reddit," Vellani said. "Just, like, arguing with people about theories, I'm like 'You don't even know what's coming, man! You're so wrong!' It's so liberating."

When it came time for that big secret at the end of Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani ran to email Feige as soon as she learned the truth.

"They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out," Vellani shared. "I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I'm so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it's happening in our show is crazy."

Also hysterical to note is the fact that Matt Lintz, the one who actually delivers the line, didn't get to know until much later. He told Marvel.com about his experience getting let into the secret club.

"They didn't even have it in [the script]," he said. "I remember I was having a conversation about it and [the directors] were like, 'Yeah, you say this crazy thing.' They wouldn't even tell me what it was! I was like, 'What's the deal here?' They were very secretive about that whole thing."

