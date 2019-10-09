Elizabeth Olsen Reveals What Kevin Feige Wanted Her to Tell Marvel Fans About WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen, the actor best known for paying Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently promoting the second season of her Facebook Watch series, Sorry For Your Loss. Naturally, during interviews, her upcoming involvement in Marvel’s Phase Four has been brought up. Not only is Olsen starring alongside Paul Bettany in the Disny+ series, WandaVision, but she’ll also be a major player in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While visiting the Build Series studio in New York City, Olsen talked about Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, and what news he previously wanted her to share with fans.

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

She added, “Kevin Feige, when we were teasing it at Comic-Con for the first time, he was like, ‘Say a sentence about how people are gonna discover that through this show they’ll finally learn ‘Scarlet Witch’ and why she’s called Scarlet Witch.’ I was like, ‘Okay,’ and then I got on stage and was like, ‘we’ll see Wanda as Scarlet Witch,’” she added with a laugh. “I was so intimidated by the 8,000 people. I totally blew it.”

While Olsen may feel like she didn’t get the news out properly, the fact that Wanda will finally be called Scarlet Witch was one of the first things we covered during the WandaVision announcements at San Diego Comic-Con.

During yesterday’s Build Series interview, the author of this post was given the opportunity to ask Olsen a question during the show’s Q&A portion, which you can watch here.

WandaVision has been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular.” The series will also feature Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent).

