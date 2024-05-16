Thunderbolts* Star Dodges Questions Confirming He's Playing Sentry

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is currently in production and the upcoming MCU film will see the return of many fan-favorite actors in addition to some franchise newcomers. One such MCU newcomer is rumored to be Lewis Pullman, who was said to be the top choice to play Sentry in the film. It was teased earlier this year that the Top Gun: Maverick actor was likely taking over the role from Steven Yeun. However, he's being tight-lipped about the upcoming project. During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Josh Horowitz asked Pullman about Sentry, but the actor dodged the question.

"You know, I think the MCU is always something that I've watched and felt like is a beautiful world that is kind of untouchable," Pullman explained. "I think there is something about joining that world which is similar to joining television in that whenever somebody joins in, you want it to be as a character you can live in for a long time and an aspect of the world you want to be in."

Horowitz continued trying to get more information out of Pullman and even showed him a photo of Sentry from the comics, which got a big laugh from Pullman. "What a beautiful costume. Look at those locks, my God," he replied. Pullman attempted to change the subject by talking about what kind of superpower he'd want, choosing the ability to shapeshift. Horowitz jokingly took that as "confirmation" Sentry would have shapeshifting powers.

"I haven't looked into Sentry," Pullman replied. "First time I've heard this name. The Sentry sounds like a snakey, shapeshifter kind of vibe, if you read the comics."

Who Stars in Thunderbolts*?

Thunderbolts* features an ensemble of returning MCU stars, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef) is directing from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow), Lee Sung Jin (Beef), and Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman). Producer Kevin Feige confirmed the official title as Thunderbolts* — complete with an asterisk — at CinemaCon this year. "We won't talk more about that until after the movie comes out," Feige said of the title change.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is dated for May 5, 2025. The upcoming Marvel Studios slate includes Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26), Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025), Blade (November 7, 2025), Avengers 5 (nèe The Kang Dynasty, May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).