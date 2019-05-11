Employees Skipping Work To Watch Avengers: Endgame Caught By Chinese Communist Party

Fans all over the world have headed into theaters to see Marvel’s epic Avengers: Endgame, and that included a huge turnout in China. The film pulled in huge box office results in China, and while China is perfectly fine with that, they evidently were not fine with a huge group of employees checking out of work to go see the film and delivered a surprise inspection as a result. Communist Party discipline officials made a surprise visit to Heihe Thermoelective Group’s offices, and when they got there they discovered that all but two of the company’s employees were left in the customer service center (via South China Morning Post).

It turns out staff that wasn’t there, which included director Zhang Dexin, had skipped out to go see Avengers: Endgame. As for why the surprise inspection, the commission for disciple inspection said they got a tip-off that it was going to happen on April 26th, and they weren’t thrilled with it.

“The entire staff of Heihe Thermoelectric Group’s customer service center skipped work to watch a film, creating a bad influence,” the commission said on their official WeChat account. “It shows there is a lack of daily supervision within the company, and not enough ideological and political education of party members.”

After the inspection, Zhang was given a warning about the incident and transferred to another position, while Han Dong, the company’s managing director, was told to offer self-criticism at a future board meeting. That has resulted in various other groups around the city, including the Heihe Environmental Protection Bureau, to hold party disciple meetings.

The Heihe procuratorate and political consultative committee have organized meetings to discuss the situation further, going over what they call a bad example set by the company.

You can find the official description for Avengers: Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

