Eternals Fans Hyped for Movie With One Month to Go

There’s officially just one month until Eternals hits theaters, and fans of the feature are as excited as ever. Tuesday morning, Marvel Studios released an official “One Month” teaser, showing off even more footage from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster.
As you might expect, fans haven’t been able to stop talking about the latest footage, which happened to be split amongst most members of the Eternals family. As such, the movie itself has been trending most of the day as fans recall their favorite part of the film’s marketing cycle thus far.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Soon
Eternals Era
All Caps
We Stan
Transmutation
Fastest Ever
Officially Official
*****
Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.
What’d you think of the final trailer of Chloe Zhao’s Eternals? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!