‘The Eternals’ Eyeing 2019 Production Start

Marvel Studios is putting all their eggs in The Eternals basket as a new report suggests the movie could start production less than a year from now.

According to That Hashtag Show, The Eternals will enter production something in September 2019, cementing it as one of two Marvel Studios‘ properties of 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the property has yet to be officially announced by Marvel Studios, studio boss Kevin Feige previously discussed the potential of introducing the class comics group into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Well, one of the cool things about that property and what Jack Kirby did with it and what’s been done with it in recent years is it does tie into they’re called Eternals, they’ve been around for a long time. You know?” Feige said. “There’s this notion of all of these myths and legends that we know from ancient times, were they inspired by the Eternals? Kevin Feige: Were they Eternals?”

“It’s a very … you know, it’s an ancient aliens kind of sci-fi trope that we think would be fun to explore someday.”

The Eternals were a group of characters initially introduced to the Marvel Comics mythos by the King himself — Jack Kirby. An ancient race of science experiments, The Eternals were created as a direct result of experimentation by Celestials. Celestials, of course, were the supreme beings initially introduced by Benicio del Toro’s The Collector during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

Even though we know nothing about the plot of The Eternals, there’s on Marvel Cinematic Universe superstar that’d like to appear in the flick — the Mad Titan himself, Josh Brolin.

“You know what, I don’t know what the future brings and who knows, but [I] love the idea of something infinite like this,” Brolin reflected. “I’ve never been involved in sequels. The fact that we’ve done some of Avengers 2, oh sorry, Avengers 4 but Infinity War 2, I’m going back. I’m going to do more, and we’re going to do some re-shoots and all that.”

“So, I’m excited about all that. I love the Russos. I love working on the Avengers. I didn’t think I was going to and I actually loved it. I didn’t even like it. I loved it. I like playing that character. It’s a Brando-esqe, Apocalyptic Now character and it’s fun, but you know, I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve been surprised my entire career so we’ll see.”

Marvel Studios has reportedly tapped Chloe Zhao (The Rider) to direct on a script from brothers Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Zhao will be the third woman to direct a Marvel film behind Anna Boden — who co-directed Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck — and Cate Shortland, the director helming the solo Black Widow outing.

Next up on the slate for Marvel Studios is Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The fourth Avengers movie hits theatres on May 3, 2019 while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into cinemas on July 5, 2019. Marvel has nine release dates claimed through July 2022.