Eternals: Gemma Chan Thinks Sersi and Valkyrie Should Crossover

We’re just a matter of days away from the premiere of Marvel’s Eternals, a blockbuster film that will introduce a slew of new characters into the superhero franchise. One of the biggest selling points of the film has been that it will weave in and out of Marvel Cinematic Universe history, and fans have been curious to see how that will mesh with what’s already been established within the franchise. While there’s no telling which characters could cross over with other MCU heroes, one of the film’s stars just suggested an interesting team-up. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com prior to Eternals‘ release, Sersi actor Gemma Chan suggested that it would be fun to see her character cross paths with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

“It’s so interesting actually, because obviously the Eternals have been on earth for the last 7,000 years,” Chan explained in our interview, which you can check out above. “So they could have had several run-ins with them, various different characters. But I actually really think that Sersi and Valkyrie would have a lot of fun together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chan also teased what viewers can expect with regards to Sersi’s individual arc in Eternals, and teases that she will come into her own over the course of the film.

“One of the first things we talked about was Sersi’s arc in the film because it’s a bit of a coming of age story for her, really, even though she’s sounds to be as old already,” Chan said elsewhere in the interview. “She doesn’t even really know the extent of her powers at the beginning of the film. She doesn’t necessarily trust her instincts. She has a lot of doubt, but by the end of the film, she really comes into her own and she really learns to harness her power. And that was a really fun thing to fulfill.”

Eternals follows a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants. In addition to Chan, the film stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Salma Hayek as Ajak.

Would you want to see Sersi and Valkyrie team up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Marvel’s Eternals is set to be released only in theaters on November 5th.