New Set Photos Tease Iconic Eternals Location

Hours after set photos surfaced online hinting The Eternals would travel to Babylon in their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut next year, another batch of photos has surfaced seemingly showing an iconic comics location. Like the Babylon photos, mega-Eternals fan @eternals2020 posted four new pictures that appear to show a finished Tomb of the Space Gods, a location that first appeared in the very first Eternals comic. In the comic, an undercover Ikaris leads Doctor Daniel and Margo Damien into the temple so they can help him unwittingly resurrect some fellow Eternals.

As seen in the set photos below, the set-pieces are very “Kirby-esque” in the design, down to the bright contrasting red and green colors. In the pictures, there appears to be at least four different buildings part of the set, including a bigger temple-like building.

tomb of the gods set is finally finished, locked down and ready for shooting #eternals pic.twitter.com/RpiZXRlTsX — Secrets of the ETERNALS (@eternals2020) September 30, 2019

Little is known about the exact plot of Chloe Zhao‘s The Eternals though Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased the property as the perfect opportunity for Marvel to adapt because of its lesser-known characters.

“You’re reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man,” Feige said last year. “So for us, its finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing a way as we can.”

The Eternals bows November 6, 2020. The sprawling cast includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

