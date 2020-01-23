Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Teases New Details of the Mysterious Marvel Movie

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani set the Internet ablaze last month when he posted a shirtless photo on social media, showing his drastic physical transformation for his role in Marvel Studios‘ upcoming film The Eternals. Nanjiani is set to play Kingo, the immortal being proficient with blades and a key member of the race of superheroes. And when the actor posted that photo of his muscular body, it sent fans into a frenzy. But now the actor has settled and is simply trying to make the best movie possible in his debut for Marvel Studios.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the new movie, Nanjiani teased details about his role as Kingo, the character’s costume, and what it’s like to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My super-suit is very, very comfortable actually, even though it’s very elaborate,” Nanjiani explained. “But the other thing is, making this massive movie in many important ways still feels like you’re making an independent movie, in the sense that it really feels like a family and it feels like it’s really about characters and relationships and very small moments. So while you have certain scenes where you’re hanging up on a wire fighting bad guys and you have all these superpowers, the rest of it does feel like you’re making something really small.”

Marvel Studios has a knack for recruiting filmmakers from the indie sphere, so the fact that they can make these massive productions feel like intimate projects is a testament to their talents.

“The people who are making it are very very passionate about it and the conversations you have are the [same] conversations when you create anything: ‘Does this make sense? Should we do this?’ Chloe [Zhao], our director, and Nate [Moore], our producer, and Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] — they’ve been just so open to everything and so passionate. I mean, they’ve made 25 of these movies and it still feels like they’re living their dreams every day, which is certainly what I’ve been doing for the last six months,” Nanjiani said.

This will be Nanjiani’s first major role in a superhero movie, and there are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they gear up for the debut of The Eternals. We’ll find out more about the project as we get closer to the movie’s impending release date.

The Eternals is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 6th.