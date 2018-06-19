Evangeline Lilly Reveals What Changes To Her Suit Were Made For Ant-Man & The Wasp

Marvel fans will finally get to see The Wasp in action in just a few weeks, but the suit that fans will see is not exactly the suit we saw at the end of Ant-Man, and there are a few reasons why.

ComicBook.com was on hand during a recent set visit for Ant-Man and The Wasp, where star Evangeline Lilly was asked about the costume’s change from prototype to now, and much of that is simply due to how much time has passed in the world.

“Well, when we pick up this film, the timeline is such that it’s two years after you last saw Hope van Dyne,” Lilly said. “So, a lot has happened in two years and a lot that you, unfortunately, don’t get to see that I know. Instead of seeing her evolved into a superhero, I think that the leap we take with the audience is we all believed by the end of Ant-Man she’s ready to be a superhero, that this doesn’t need to necessarily be that kind of origin’s journey of why and how and learning the skills it requires to a superhero.”

“Instead we make that leap of faith of saying, you know, she’s kickass,” Lilly said. “So, let her just do that and be that, and then let’s explore some of the other emotional throughlines of her life and her story.”

While Lilly will be kicking ass in the suit throughout the film, the first experience with it didn’t go as smoothly as she’d hoped.

“Well, the first time I put on the suit, it didn’t fit,” Lilly said with a laugh. “So, it was very anti-climactic. It was like this is gonna be — ugggh. This doesn’t work. Um, why is my bum flat? I have a really good bum, guys. Come on. Work with me here.”

“So it was four months of in and out of suits, fitting and tweaking. Tapering at the right spots and letting out at the right spots and making everything fit like a glove to my body, which is very, very difficult, and our costume team are wildly talented people. We brought on this one particular seamstress, April, who has worked with dancers before and just has an uncanny sense of a woman’s body and what clothes need to do on that body to make it sing.”

The good news is all that hard work paid off, as they finally found the perfect balance with the costume.

‘She has miraculously made my legs look a longer than they really are, which was one of my first requests,” Lilly said with a laugh. “Once it was perfect, once the suit came to a place where we all — where I put it on and you could feel everyone in the room went ‘ohh, there she is’. That was f*****’ cool (laughs), and then it was like they couldn’t get it off of me. I was like, no, just let me wear it a little longer, and I’m dancing around the room. I should’ve been fighting around the room, but I’m not actually the Wasp but I’m Evangeline Lilly. Hi, I dance (laughs).

