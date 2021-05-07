Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Awful to Amazing

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) If everything works out according to plan -- and yes, we know that’s a big if -- 2021 is going to be a great year for Marvel fans. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now slated to kick off in May 2021 with the release of Black Widow. That long, long-awaited film, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, will expand on Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) backstory and answer questions about what really happened to her in Budapest. The Eternals, the movie based on the 1976 Jack Kirby comic series, originally slated for release in November 2020, will now open in November 2021. And that’s not all -- in October, film crews were spotted in San Francisco capturing an action sequence for Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. That film is slated for release in July 2021. Of course, coronavirus concerns and theater closures could delay these dates further -- nothing is set in stone. Still, it’s great knowing there’s a solid slate of Marvel movies out there, just waiting for the right time to be released. (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) That said, it’s hard to believe that Marvel can recapture -- or even surpass -- the success it had in the last decade with the first three phases of the MCU. The final film in the Avengers saga, Avengers: Endgame (2019), toppled James Cameron’s Avatar as the top grossing movie of all time while getting plenty of favorable reviews from the critics. Captain Marvel made $1 billion at the box office, making it the first female-led superhero film in history to do so. And that doesn’t even begin to touch on the other epic Marvel films -- Deadpool, anyone? -- that were released in-between the big-budget blockbusters of the 2010s. With so many great films in the Marvel library, we thought it would be a great time to rank each and every Marvel film to hit theaters, MCU or not, going all the way back to the 1998 Wesley Snipes film Blade. To do so, we used the Metacritic Metascore, a unique scoring system that weighs and averages movie reviews from the nation’s top critics. Our list is filled with masterpieces… and a small handful of duds. (Hey, nobody's perfect!) Which Marvel movie took top honors in our ranking? Take a look for yourself.

55. Fantastic Four (2015) (Photo: 20th Century Fox) The Fantastic Four reboot, starring Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan, is "worse than worthless," according to Rolling Stone. Metascore: 27 prevnext

54. Punisher: War Zone (Photo: Lionsgate) A reboot of the Punisher franchise, War Zone is "another violently unsuccessful attempt to bring this comic book character to screen," per Empire. Metascore: 30 prevnext

53. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (Photo: Columbia Pictures) The Ghost Rider sequel — with Nicolas Cage returning to play Johnny Blaze — is "a surprisingly underpowered excursion," says Empire. Metascore: 32 prevnext

52. The Punisher (Photo: Lionsgate) Thomas Jane stars as the deadly vigilante in this "moronically inept and tedious piece of death-wish trash," according to Entertainment Weekly. Metascore: 33 prevnext

51. Elektra (Photo: 20th Century Fox) A spin-off of Daredevil, Elektra is "not stupid enough to qualify as good, dumb fun," per the Austin Chronicle. Metascore: 34 prevnext

49 (tie). Ghost Rider (Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment) The beloved Cage stars as a superstar motorcycle rider turned devil's bounty hunter in this film that's "great stupid fun as long as someone else is buying the tickets," according to the Boston Globe. Metascore: 35 prevnext

48. Blade: Trinity (Photo: New Line Cinema) The third Blade film — also featuring Ryan Reynolds and Jessica Biel — is a "sucky vampire flick," per the New York Post. Metascore: 38 prevnext

46 (tie). X-Men Origins: Wolverine (Photo: 20th Century Fox) The first film in the Wolverine standalone trilogy is "silly and typical," says the New York Daily News. Metascore: 40 prevnext

46 (tie). Fantastic Four (Photo: 20th Century Fox) The first Fantastic Four is "an over-inflated B-movie with no grace, no subtext, no wit," according to Slate. Metascore: 40 prevnext

45. Daredevil (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Before he was Batman, Ben Affleck portrayed blind lawyer-turned-vigilante Daredevil. The 2003 film is unfortunately "tacky and disposable," says The New York Times. Metascore: 42 prevnext

43 (tie). Dark Phoenix (Photo: 20th Century Fox) This final film in the X-Men saga failed to impress critics or moviegoers, raking in just $252 million at the box office on a $200 million budget. "The good news is that Dark Phoenix is an improvement from its Apocalypse predecessor," writes our own Brandon Davis in his review of Dark Phoenix. "The bad news is that the bar was already pretty low." Metascore: 43 prevnext

43 (tie). The New Mutants (Photo: 20th Century Studios) This “painfully average” 2020 release with weak dialogue, originally scheduled for release years ago, was “force-fed to an audience in the middle of a pandemic when theaters aren't actually all that safe, just because its new studio parent just wants to be rid of it,” per Comicbook’s own Charlie Ridgely. Metascore: 43 prevnext

41 (tie). Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (Photo: 20th Century Fox) This Fantastic Four sequel is "an improvement of sorts over the lifeless 2005 edition," says the Hollywood Reporter. Metascore: 45 prevnext

41 (tie). Blade (Photo: New Line Cinema) This 1998 vampire film "doesn't manage to work up a whole lot of suspense," according to The Globe and Mail. Metascore: 45 prevnext

39 (tie). Blade II (Photo: New Line Cinema) The Blade sequel is "as soulless as they get," according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. Metascore: 52 prevnext

39 (tie). X-Men: Apocalypse (Photo: 20th Century Fox) The ninth entry in the X-Men saga "feels flat, disjointed, with too many moving parts," says the Arizona Republic. Metascore: 52 prevnext

38. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Photo: Columbia Pictures) Andrew Garfield reprises his role as the friendly neighborhood Spidey in this sequel that is "bloated and often boring and has absolutely no reason to exist, but it also hits its marks," per New York Magazine. Metascore: 53 prevnext

36 (tie). Thor: Dark World (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Entertainment) The Thor sequel "has its moments of visual invention and self-aware humor — mostly when the hero’s trickster brother Loki is around — but otherwise it’s an awkwardly plotted extravaganza," according to the Boston Globe. Metascore: 54 prevnext

36 (tie). Hulk (Photo: Universal Pictures) The biggest problem with Ang Lee's Hulk is "that there isn't enough Hulk in it," says the Miami Herald. Metascore: 54 prevnext

34 (tie). Thor (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) The fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is "eminently missable, though the mosaic design of Asgard, Thor's mythical realm, is pretty cool," per the Chicago Reader. Metascore: 57 prevnext

34 (tie). Iron Man 2 (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) The sequel to Iron Man "isn't as much fun as its predecessor," says Variety. Metascore: 57 prevnext

33. X-Men: The Last Stand (Photo: 20th Century Fox) The Last Stand is the "weakest chapter in the X-Men series," says Rolling Stone. Metascore: 58 prevnext

32. Spider-Man 3 (Photo: Columbia Pictures) The third and final Spider-Man to feature Tobey Maguire as the web-slinging hero is "not dull, exactly, but neither is it much fun," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Metascore: 59 prevnext

30 (tie). The Wolverine (Photo: 20th Century Fox) The sequel to X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine is "an intermittently exciting action film anchored by a strong performance by [Hugh] Jackman, who embodies Wolverine like no one else could," says USA Today. Metascore: 61 prevnext

30 (tie). The Incredible Hulk (Photo: Universal Pictures) Starring Edward Norton, The Incredible Hulk "gets the job done with minimal artistry and a lot of noise," according to the New York Post. Metascore: 61 prevnext

29. Iron Man 3 (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) The third Iron Man is "missing that old Tony Stark spark," says the Tampa Bay Times. Metascore: 62 prevnext

26 (tie). X-Men (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Film.com says that X-Men is "nearly the perfect balance between straight-faced pulp action and amused wonder at the outlandish world of comic books." Metascore: 64 prevnext

26 (tie). Ant-Man (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) Paul Rudd's debut as Ant-Man is "spry and often funny, despite its familiarity," per the Village Voice. Metascore: 64 prevnext

26 (tie). Captain Marvel (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) Though this fun Brie Larson-led film drew the attention of review trolls on Rotten Tomatoes, reviewers without an ideological axe to grind had generally positive things to say about it. In his review of Captain Marvel, our own Brandon Davis writes the movie "offers up a complex, heartfelt tale which will leave audiences (especially the young girls watching) feeling inspired and satisfied." Metascore: 64 prevnext

24 (tie). X-Men: First Class (Photo: 20th Century Fox) This prequel to X-Men is "good enough to rejuvenate a franchise stuck on idle," per the Arizona Republic. Metascore: 65 prevnext

24 (tie). Deadpool (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Ryan Reynolds' turn as the fourth-wall breaking vigilante Deadpool is "a big bowl of fun filled with great stunts, gory fight scenes, and sexy poses," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Metascore: 65 prevnext

21 (tie). The Amazing Spider-Man (Photo: Columbia Pictures) This reboot of the Spider-Man franchise, starring Garfield, is "probably not as good as you hoped or as bad as you feared," says Movieline. Metascore: 66 prevnext

21 (tie). Avengers: Age of Ultron (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) The second Avengers film is "all rush and sensation with little substance," according to the Miami Herald. Metascore: 66 prevnext

20. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) The sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy is "an extravagant and witty follow-up, made with the same friendly virtuosic dazzle," per Variety. Metascore: 67 prevnext

17 (tie). X2: X-Men United (Photo: 20th Century Fox) The sequel to the first X-Men is "an obvious improvement on its predecessor: It looks more expensive, and its special effects seem to swoop out of nowhere," says Salon. Metascore: 68 prevnext

17 (tie). Deadpool 2 (Photo: 20th Century Fox) The followup to Deadpool is "very good at ... flattering the audience into feeling like it’s in on the joke," according to the Boston Globe. Metascore: 68 prevnext

17 (tie). Avengers: Infinity War (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) CNET believes that Infinity War is "the best Avengers movie yet." Metascore: 68 prevnext

16. The Avengers (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) The original Marvel superhero ensemble is "more solid and satisfying than terrific," per the Chicago Tribune. Metascore: 69 prevnext

15. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Photo: Sony Pictures) This 2019 sequel starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio sees our titular hero travel on a school trip to Europe. "It is thrilling, it is fun, it is unpredictable, and it is full of heart," writes Comicbook's Brandon Davis in his review of Spider-Man: Far From Home, calling the movie a "home run." Metascore: 69 prevnext

13 (tie). Ant-Man and the Wasp (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) The Ant-Man sequel is a "good-natured epic, dedicated to the non-tech principle of dispensing plain old pleasure," says The Wall Street Journal. Metascore: 70 prevnext

13 (tie). Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) The second Captain America film is "an often breathlessly exciting action thriller told with humor and intelligence," per USA Today. Metascore: 70 prevnext

12. Doctor Strange (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) Benedict Cumberbatch's debut as Doctor Strange "boasts an underlying originality and freshness missing from the increasingly cookie-cutter comic-book realm of late," says Variety. Metascore: 72 prevnext

10 (tie). Spider-Man (Photo: Columbia Pictures) The original Spider-Man film is "disarmingly likable, and touching in unexpected ways," according to The New York Times. Metascore: 73 prevnext

10 (tie). Spider-Man: Homecoming (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) Tom Holland's first standalone film as Peter Parker "gets everything right about this beloved Marvel character," according to our sister site GameSpot. Metascore: 73 prevnext

8 (tie). X-Men: Days of Future Past (Photo: 20th Century Fox) The seventh film in the X-Men saga, Days of Future Past is "a smart movie, a treat for fans of the comics and the franchise. And it's a lot of fun," per the Arizona Republic. Metascore: 74 prevnext

8 (tie). Thor: Ragnarok (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) Ragnarok is "a goofy, kitschy- but- fun romp and the most purely entertaining of the three Thor movies," says IGN. Metascore: 74 prevnext

7. Captain America: Civil War (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) A pseudo-Avengers film, Civil War is "an exciting, often giddy pop pleasure," says Screen International. Metascore: 75 prevnext

6. Guardians of the Galaxy (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax and Rocket's first adventure is "giddy, ridiculous fun, a witty, wacky and wonderfully generous sugary gift of a film," according to Time Out London. Metascore: 76 prevnext

5. Logan (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Jackman's final film as Wolverine is "a rather brilliant mesh of dystopian and superhero tropes that proves to be as entertaining as it is timely," per the Film Stage. Metascore: 77 prevnext

4. Avengers: Endgame (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) The thrilling conclusion to the Avengers saga has broken all sorts of box office records: Avengers: Endgame has grossed nearly $2.8 billion worldwide. Michael Burgin of Paste explains the magic of the film: "Comic book fans know the thrill of following all your favorite characters through a multi-issue storyline that culminates in a 'universe at stake' ending. Now, thanks to 21 movies in 11 years and one massive, satisfying three-hour finale, moviegoers do, too." Metascore: 78 prevnext

3. Iron Man (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) Robert Downey Jr.'s first turn as the billionaire playboy turned superhero "abounds in that rarest of superpowers: charm," according to Slate. Metascore: 79 prevnext

2. Spider-Man 2 (Photo: Columbia Pictures) "Love, death, hope, and hatred: Spider-Man 2 has ’em all, in spades," says the Austin Chronicle. Metascore: 83 prevnext