CB Box to Include Exclusive Funko POP! Two-Set

The craze that has swept the geek universe is now going to be delivered right to your door as an exclusive Funko POP! two-pack is part and parcel with the recently announced CB Box.

An exclusive-to-CB Box buyers, the limited edition two-pack Funko POP! set will feature a pair of stars in the upcoming Marvel‘s Avengers: Infinity War. In addition to that exclusive offering, 200 subscribers will have the chance to be randomly awarded a Chase POP! with their purchase.

ComicBook.com CEO Shannon Terry said that the inclusion of the Funko POP! exclusive was an absolute must for the CB Box release.

“One thing that I know our users want in every box they buy is a Funko POP!, but even more than that, they really want an exclusive Funko POP!,” he said. “We are very excited that Funko was willing to partner with us on exclusive packaging for our very first CB Box.

“It is a compliment to our loyal users and a commentary on their passion that Funko would offer to put an exclusive in the initial launch.”

Funko POP! figures range in Marvel properties from Avengers to X-Men and everywhere in between. The pairing of its product with the CB Box was an easy decision to make for Veronica Walters, the Senior Director of Sales for Funko, LLC.

“Funko is excited and honored to be part of the first CB Box,” she said.

In addition to the exclusive Funko POP! two-set and chase options, the CB Box will also include a RokBlok — the world’s smallest, wireless record player — to go with a never before released-on-vinyl Avengers soundtrack.

It will also include limited edition variant Marvel comics, as well as a comics-centric clothing item.

Select boxes will also receive Chase POP! figures from Funko while others will get a random assortment of the limited edition Fried Pie variant comics from some of today’s hottest artists.

“The totality of unmatched value to go with the exclusive offerings and first-to-market technology makes this a very complete product,” Dallas Jackson, Executive Editor of ComicBook.com said. “It has something for everyone. Experienced collectors or first-time buyers will all be able to appreciate the CB Box, and that was the goal from the outset of this project.”

The CB Box makes for a great gift for lifelong comic fans, collectors or as something special for the new-geek that you know. To learn more about the CB Box visit the website at www.booksamillion.com/CBBox.

