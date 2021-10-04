Thanos Is Getting Blamed For Facebook Being Down

Facebook is down at the time of writing this (Monday, October 4th), and Marvel’s Thanos is getting the blame for it. While Facebook is stumbling to stay active, Twitter has exploded with Marvel fans bringing Thanos into this mess. The reasoning seems to be that some close proximity in problems with Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp have convinced fans that a modern-day Thanos is doing his “good work” of balancing the universe by dusting Mark Zuckerberg’s servers, all across the universe. And yet, the thought of Zuckerberg’s social media empire being decimated by Thanos seems to fill a lot of fans with a sense of… righteous peace?

The Job Is Done

With these social media sites down, the good work is done, and Thanos is smiling on his works from The Garden.

TikTok: Endgame

Facebook: Deleted

Instagram: Thanos snapped

WhatsApp: Ceases to exist

Twitter: Replies vanish

TikTok: pic.twitter.com/1LLKPkjnhe — HiRezIsiah (@isiahthesage) October 4, 2021

TikTok [grinning evily]: “You could not live with your own failure to get back on social media. Where did that bring you? Back to me…”

Annihilation

So, someone deleted large sections of the routing….that doesn't mean Facebook is just down, from the looks of it….that means Facebook is GONE. pic.twitter.com/OCZWPD2okw — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) October 4, 2021

Another reason for the rampant Thanos associations are these reports about how significant a problem Facebook has on its hands right now.

It’s Not That Serious

No. Facebook isn't "gone"



Essentially what's happened is the "phone book" that is used to look up the "location" of the Facebook servers has been wiped



This tweet infers that if you delete a phone book all the people vanish too



I don't think Thanos took down Facebook https://t.co/Ux2g6FTWWE — Conall Laverty (@ConallLaverty) October 4, 2021

Other tech-heads are countering with the idea that while Facebook has a problem – it’s not THAT serious of a problem.

That Easy Huh?

so they got Thanos to snap away facebook just like that ?? https://t.co/Ysb2W61HFA — triv ☀️ (@bedroomflicker) October 4, 2021

The idea that Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire has been destroying the world has been a source of our collective anxiety for years now. There have been endless discussions about what – if anything – we could do about the hold social media now has on our lives. If we knew it could be as hiring Thanos…

Can’t Leave Y’all Alone For A Second!

i leave yall for 45 minutes and yall thanos snap facebook — CYYNAPSE #ThankYouMiura (7/7) (@cyynapse) October 4, 2021

People actually take the time to turn away from social media for a second, and what do they get? FACEBOOK GETS THANOS SNAPPED.

Universe Is Balanced

The collective IQ just skyrocketed for the first time in years with Facebook getting Thanos snapped — Sonic Antetokounmpo (@LukeHughes26) October 4, 2021

Was Thanos right to shut down Facebook? Let the debates begin!

Just The Beginning…

Maybe Thanos is here and he started with Facebook and Instagram #InternetShutDown pic.twitter.com/TNm2YHiwV5 — 🖤💛⚽ (@ElijahKyama) October 4, 2021

May we should not rush to the comfort of thinking that this is the end. Maybe the works of Thanos are just getting started.