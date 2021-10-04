Marvel

Thanos Is Getting Blamed For Facebook Being Down

Thanos Is Getting Blamed For Facebook Being Down

By

facebook-instagram-shutdown-thanos-snap-marvel-reacts.jpg

Facebook is down at the time of writing this (Monday, October 4th), and Marvel’s Thanos is getting the blame for it. While Facebook is stumbling to stay active, Twitter has exploded with Marvel fans bringing Thanos into this mess. The reasoning seems to be that some close proximity in problems with Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp have convinced fans that a modern-day Thanos is doing his “good work” of balancing the universe by dusting Mark Zuckerberg’s servers, all across the universe. And yet, the thought of Zuckerberg’s social media empire being decimated by Thanos seems to fill a lot of fans with a sense of… righteous peace? 

The Job Is Done

With these social media sites down, the good work is done, and Thanos is smiling on his works from The Garden. 

Videos by ComicBook.com

TikTok: Endgame

TikTok [grinning evily]: “You could not live with your own failure to get back on social media. Where did that bring you? Back to me…”

Annihilation

Another reason for the rampant Thanos associations are these reports about how significant a problem Facebook has on its hands right now.  

It’s Not That Serious

Other tech-heads are countering with the idea that while Facebook has a problem – it’s not THAT serious of a problem. 

That Easy Huh?

The idea that Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire has been destroying the world has been a source of our collective anxiety for years now. There have been endless discussions about what – if anything – we could do about the hold social media now has on our lives. If we knew it could be as hiring Thanos… 

Can’t Leave Y’all Alone For A Second!

People actually take the time to turn away from social media for a second, and what do they get? FACEBOOK GETS THANOS SNAPPED. 

Universe Is Balanced

Was Thanos right to shut down Facebook? Let the debates begin! 

Just The Beginning…

May we should not rush to the comfort of thinking that this is the end. Maybe the works of Thanos are just getting started. 

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts