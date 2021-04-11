Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Wyatt Russell Explains Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s Dynamic

✖

New Captain America actor Wyatt Russell explained how Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan behave in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It’s no secret that the two actors love being around each other. On a Sirius XM interview, Russell talked about their penchant for making up stories concerning their fellow MCU stars. Just go on YouTube and there are hundreds of compilations of Mackie, Stan, and Evans ribbing each other during press conferences. Russell has seen this firsthand now and thinks it’s mostly just to be silly. He also complimented the handle that Mackie has on the entire operation. Being a part of the MCU can be a confusing business, but the Falcon actor has this thing down pat. With some of the older faces calling it quits, the Disney+ star is an elder statesman at this point. Check out what the Captain America actor had to say down below:

He explained, “Anthony and Sebastian just go on news programs and lie about each other, I think. They try to come up with who can tell the crazier lie about the other that the world will believe. And I think that it is an amazing thing that has taken on a life of its own.”

When the topic turned to Mackie, he had nothing but nice things to say. “I remember Anthony, the first time I met Anthony was at D23, which is like the Disney convention…you know, presenting the show…and you come out on stage and wave,” he remembered. “I was totally lost. No idea what I was doing. Ushered around. And, you know, they’re much more seasoned at being in the MCU, so they know what to say, what not to say.”

Russell added, “…I don’t even know why I’m there. Not only can I not answer the questions because that’s when I had no idea, like any information to answer any question…so any question I was asked, I really honestly, truly had no idea. So, I was observing their relationship, and Anthony just kept telling Sebastian to take his shirt off in this interview. And, I was like, oh my god, what have I gotten myself into? As soon as he gets to know me like I’m toast.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Do you love The Falcon and Winter Soldier dynamic? Let us know down in the comments!